Vincent Memorial flag football wins battle of the border, beats Calexico at Ward Field

CALEXICO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Vincent Memorial (5-1) flag football took down Calexico (3-6) 34-13 on Monday at Ward Field.

With the Scots as the "home" team on the Bulldogs home turf, Vincent turned in a dominant performance.

Calexico made things interesting with a touchdown with just under 12 minutes left in the first half.

A long pass from Bulldog junior quarterback Giovanna Ortiz to junior wide receiver Arellana Garcia set Calexico up deep in Vincent territory.

They would then follow that with a short pass to the end zone to make it 13-6.

However, the Scots would respond quickly, with a scoring drive that only took two plays.

A massive pass from freshman QB Azul Trujillo to sophomore wide receiver Jessica Manriquez extended the Scots lead to 14.

That lead would never shrink as the Scots went on to win their fifth game.

Vincent will look to make it six when they head on the road to face Brawley on Wednesday.

Calexico will also be back in action on Wednesday, when they welcome in Holtville.