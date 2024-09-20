2024 Varsity Blitz Week 5
What happened in the 64th annual Kofa-Yuma game, how Brawley fared in their trip to Gila Ridge, and a battle of the undefeateds at Ward Field
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - What went down between the Criminals and Kings at Curley Culp Memorial Stadium, a battle of two undefeated teams in Calexico, and how Brawley did with their trip to take on the Hawks, all in this week's edition of Varsity Blitz.
OUT OF TOWN SCORES:
Yuma Catholic:19 Thatcher:12
Vincent Memorial: 25 Bonita Vista:16