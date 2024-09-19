What the Yuma-Kofa rivalry means for this year’s teams

With the first win of the season on the line for both teams, and each senior class looking for a marquee game in the matchup, this year's version will bring plenty of intrigue

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma-Kofa rivalry is one that brings special memories for those who've been a part of it.

This year's coaches, the Criminals' Armando Mosqueda and Pablo Cota, the two have both been in the game as players for their programs, in addition to the sidelines.

Mosqueda left a big mark on 2016's game, taking an interception to the house for a pick-six.

"That was one of my proudest plays, but not one of my proudest moments was taking a selfie with the ball and taking a penalty," Mosqueda said.

On Friday, as the two old rivals kick off for the 64th time, the matchup will take on a different significance this year.

Both Kofa and Yuma are each looking for their first win of the season, and as Kofa head coach Pablo Cota says, for each to get it over their biggest rival, could be season-changing.

“It would change the shift I believe, I think that would get the guys going, we have still five games to go, we’re going into a bye week, so getting a win against Yuma High would be awesome,” Cota said.

Depending on who comes out on top Friday, the result will leave different legacies for the seniors on each team.

For the Criminals, a win would let them graduate undefeated against Kofa, a feat senior quarterback Nick Amador wants to accomplish.

"Think about it, I could tell my kids or whoever, in my past, future, like we hold the title here at Yuma High,” Amador said.

On the Kings side, their seniors would like to leave high school knowing they took at least one game from their biggest rival.

That's what's motivating Kofa senior QB Jose Galaviz to get ready for Friday.

“It’s the biggest game of our season, I’d love to beat them,” Galaviz said.

The game will kick off from Curley Culp Memorial Stadium on Friday at 7:00 p.m.