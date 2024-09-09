Southwest flag football takes down Holtville for second win on the year

A defensive battle at Birger Field gave the Eagles their first road win of the season

HOLTVILLE, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Southwest flag football (2-3) defeated Holtville (1-6) on the road 12-0 on Monday night.

It was a defensive battle that ultimately gave the Eagles the win, shutting out a team for the second time this season.

Southwest will be back in action Thursday when they face Santa Fe Christian on the road.

Holtville will take the field again versus Southwest for their next game on Tuesday, Sept 16.