San Pasqual Warriors get their first win

SAN PASQUAL (KYMA, KECY) - The San Pasqual Warriors got their first win of the season, and ended their 19-game losing streak on Friday.

The Warriors took on the Santa Rita Eagles and blew them out in a 48-14 victory.

This was the first win under second year head coach Miguel Rivas, and while the victory does mean a lot to him, he is still focused on his players.

"Aww man I'm just excited for the kids it's more about them than me, I just like to see them be successful," said an emotional coach Rivas.

We were able to catch up with a few of the players before the season, and they said this elusive win would come soon.

One star of the day was sophomore Eric Alexander Acuna, who was responsible for a large portion of the Warriors offensive yards.

Acuna credits his team for the successful night, as well as his coaches.

"Our coaches, our coaches gives us a lot of help, he's been very disciplined with us and it's helping a lot of players."

Acuna was one of the players that enjoyed their first career high school football win.

His teammate and junior wide receiver Jose Martinez was able to share how it feels to win and end the streak.

"It feels amazing, like the best feeling ever, coming from like a losing streak and winning it feels good, and the community out here is like the best," said Martinez.

However, the win transcends the field and was dedicated to those who either left too early, or have still not arrived.

"Jayden Sissaophou, last year his uncle wanted a win so bad, we didn't get one he passed away this summer, so we dedicating this win for Larry," said coach Cuevas.

"I dedicate this win to my future niece Rosella this one's for you," said Martinez.

The Warriors will look to keep their momentum going next week as they take on the Mountainside Wolves next Friday night.