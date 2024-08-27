Skip to Content
Plays of the Week: August 23, 2024

August 26, 2024
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - With the kickoff of the high school football season we kick off the plays of the week from the week of August 23.

5. Imperial's Jayden Ayala's touchdown pass to Mario Gaxiola.

4. Holtville's Enrique Armas's rushing touchdown.

3. Ayala's throw on the run for a first down.

2. Holtville's Alonso Cuevas touchdown pass to Raul Briseno.

1. Brawley's Sergio Garcia returns the opening kickoff for a touchdown.

