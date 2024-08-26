How new wet bulb rules are affecting football teams in Imperial County

A new law put in place by the state of California is meant to protect student-athletes from extreme heat, but for teams in the Valley, it may be having a different effect

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - This year, athletic programs in the Imperial Valley will have to handle the heat a bit differently.

Thanks to a new law that restricts athletic programs, including football, from practicing and playing in extreme temperatures.

While the rules are intended to protect kids, those directly affected, say it's just putting them at a disadvantage.

Teams now are at the will of wet bulb thermometers, which measure temperatures, wind speed, humidity, and solar radiation.

In turn, it shows a number, which, once at a reading of 93 or higher, all athletic activity, including practices and games, must be stopped.

Those restrictions have left programs throughout the Imperial Valley, like Brawley, to adjust, as athletic director Billy Brewer tells KYMA.

"We have to start a little bit later, some of these lower level games, we're at 6:00 p.m., now we’re starting at 6:30, football team practices at 4:30 a.m in the morning. It's tough. It's hard, but we're gonna get the job done and make sure these kids can be out there," Brewer said.

Other teams throughout the Valley have had to cancel practices all together to keep compliant.

Meanwhile, the Valley schools' competition throughout San Diego Section won't have to worry about less practices, being in a much cooler climate.



Palo Verde head coach Wally Grant says what California hasn’t considered, is that kids from the Desert Southwest are used to the high temperatures.

"These kids have lived out here their whole entire lives, so by the time they're knee high to a grass hopper, they're out running around and they're acclimated to this heat," Grant said.

Players throughout the Valley, like Central senior Jared Martin, are among those used to high temperatures.

"It's a bummer because like you've said I've been doing this for three years straight, and it's like, nothing's changed. The weather's the same. It's really nice right now. I don't understand why we can't practice more," Martin said.

Holtville senior defensive tackle Smith Hilfiker is looking to adapt to the changes.



“We’re still gonna make what we have, you know in front of us, every practice we’re not lousy, we’re gonna work and work and work the whole time,” Hilfiker said.



So as players either stay later due to delays, or miss practice all together, schools throughout the valley are following the rules, but are left knowing the costs.



“I definitely think it’s a disadvantage, there’s no question about all of that, we’re made it work so far, so we’re gonna make it through, but you know you still have another month and a half two months, to go of this,” Brewer said.