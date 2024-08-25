Cardinals wrap up preseason with tough loss to Broncos, questions loom ahead of regular season

DENVER (KYMA, KECY) - The Arizona Cardinals closed out their preseason with a 38-12 defeat against the Denver Broncos, finishing 0-3 as they head into the regular season.

Both Clayton Tune and Desmond Ridder took snaps, trying to lock in the backup quarterback spot behind Kyler Murray.

Tune started and completed 12 of 18 passes for 119 yards but threw a critical interception that was returned 96 yards for a Denver touchdown.

Ridder, who stepped in after Tune briefly left the game, finished 10 of 16 for 111 yards, but neither quarterback could generate sustained offensive momentum.

The Cardinals struggled to find the end zone, managing only one touchdown on a three-yard run by Haassan Hall in the fourth quarter.

Matt Prater contributed with field goals from 50 and 24 yards, providing Arizona's only other points.

Defensively, the Cardinals faced challenges, especially in the secondary, where multiple players, including cornerbacks Divaad Wilson and Elijah Jones, were sidelined due to injuries.

The Cardinals will need to regroup quickly as they prepare for their regular-season opener against Buffalo on September 8.