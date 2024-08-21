1914 Youth baseball team looking for help to get to Cooperstown

The newly formed squad is asking the community to help pay their way to one of the best tournaments in the country, and you don't have to actually pay a penny to do so

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - It's the dream of many baseball players to walk the iconic grounds of the Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown, N.Y.

For the new 1914 12u baseball team in Yuma, that dream is closer to becoming a reality, but they're asking for the community's help.

1914 is aiming to play in the Cooperstown All-Star Village tournament, which brings together teams from across the country to compete.

The squad was only formed this month, but head coach Wes McDowell says much of the players have already been teammates.

"The core group of kids have probably been together about four or five years," McDowell said.

Another benefit of playing in the tournament is getting tickets to visit the Baseball Hall of Fame.

1914 catcher Rickey Tando knows the experience would be invaluable.

"A very good dream, I would never forget, I've been to the field of dreams, that was a very good one, but I'd bet you Cooperstown would be even better," Tando said.

As for what Tando would look forward to the most about the visit, one player immediately came to mind.

"Find Barry Bonds," Tando said.

While Bonds, baseball's all-time home run leader, may not be enshrined in the hall, exhibits can still be found with memorabilia from his chase of the sport's penultimate record.

In order to help the team make the trip, adults are able to take online surveys that generate donations for the team.

To do so, you can visit this link, or text "TEAM" to 90142.

Those participating can take up to 25 surveys per day, with a total limit of 75 surveys.