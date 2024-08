Days ahead of the 2024 season, the Lady Mats are already being regarded as one of the top teams in the country

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Arizona Western volleyball will start the season as one of the top squads in the country, after being ranked 20th in the NJCAA preseason poll released on Monday.

RELATED: A look ahead to Arizona Western volleyball's upcoming season

You can read more about AWC's ranking from their website here.