Reunited on the track, how Imperial’s Gomez sisters got to the same college program

Growing up playing several different sports, Cheney and Georgia Gomez discovered they could dominate on the track, finding success alongside each other in the process

IMPERIAL, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The Gomez sisters out of Imperial truly have done it all.

As younger sister Georgia told KYMA just how many sports her and her sister Cheney were involved in.



“You try out for the volleyball team, so then you’re like well why not try out for the softball team or the basketball team and we did summer swim and all that,” Georgia said.



As if that wasn’t enough, the two even participate in rodeo events like barrel racing.

However, track and field proved to be their favorite of the bunch, with Cheney following Georgia to join the Imperial High School team.



“I was a swimmer first and then COVID happened, and that really gave the opportunity for you to be able to do sports that are usually in the same time period at different times,” Cheney said.



The two went on to be Tiger legends, with Cheney winning back to back CIF shot put titles in 2022 and 2023, and both winning imperial valley league championships in multiple events.



The two say growing up together provided both a competitiveness and collaboration that allowed them to flourish as competitors.



“I would have to say it was a mix of both because we definitely, we had like the perfect balance of encouraging each other and also holding each other like accountable, which I think was like the best thing possible,” Georgia said.



Now, after a year for Cheney at Canguard University in Costa Mesa, Calif., she’ll be transferring to join Georgia for her freshman season with Arizona Christian University, with both on partial scholarship.

Once again, the two will get to grow side by side.



“Yeah it’s been so amazing especially seeing Cheney just try something new that’s something I’ve always admired her about is just her willingness to be brave and go try something she’s never tried before,” Georgia said.

As for Cheney, she appreciates being able to once again be by Georgia's side after watching her grow from afar over the past year.



“To see her as I’m in college and she’s away, it really gave me that perspective to see her growing on the outside because I didn’t see her everyday I just see her getting better, improving and it’s really been an honor to see that growth in her,” Cheney said.