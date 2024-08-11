Bad Apple Boxing seeks community support for upcoming competitions

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Bad Apple Boxing, a prominent local boxing program, is calling on the Yuma community for support as they launch a crucial fundraiser.

Led by MMA fighter Tyler Bialecki, the program is focused on raising funds to cover essential expenses for upcoming competitions, including travel, training, and equipment costs.

Bad Apple Boxing is not just about teaching boxing techniques; it's a program dedicated to developing important life skills in its athletes.

Through professional coaching and mentorship, the program helps young boxers build confidence, determination, and a strong work ethic. Participants in the program also learn valuable qualities such as self-discipline and perseverance, equipping them to face challenges both in and out of the ring.

As the competitive season approaches, financial support is urgently needed to ensure the athletes can continue to train and compete at a high level. The fundraiser aims to remove financial barriers, allowing these young boxers to focus on their preparation and represent Yuma in upcoming events.

The Bad Apple Boxing team is hopeful that the Yuma community will rally behind their cause. With the support of local residents, these athletes will have the resources they need to succeed in their sport and beyond.

For those interested in contributing to the fundraiser or learning more about the program, additional information can be found on Bad Apple Boxing’s social media pages and website. Every contribution helps ensure that the boxers have the opportunity to compete and excel.

This fundraiser is a chance for Yuma residents to show their support for local talent and invest in the future of their community.

As the athletes of Bad Apple Boxing prepare for the challenges ahead, they do so with the confidence that their city is behind them. If you are looking to donate visit the Bad Apple Boxing Instagram and Facebook.