Team USA Clinches Fifth Consecutive Olympic Gold in Men’s Basketball with Victory Over France

PARIS, France (KYMA, KECY)– The U.S. men's basketball team secured their fifth consecutive Olympic gold medal with a 98–87 victory over France on Saturday. In a thrilling game, Team USA's success shooting from behind the arc was the difference in this one.

Steph Curry was the hero for Team USA, delivering when it mattered most by hitting three consecutive 3-pointers in the final two minutes of the game. Curry finished with 24 points, shooting an impressive 8-for-13 from 3-point range.

Kevin Durant and Devin Booker also contributed significantly, each scoring 15 points. LeBron James added a double-double with 14 points, 10 assists, and six rebounds, while Anthony Davis led both teams in rebounds with 10 and also recorded four blocks.

The U.S. team's accuracy from 3-point range was the main factor in their victory, as they shot 50% (18-for-36) from beyond the arc. France struggled from long distance, making only 30% (9-for-30) of their 3-point attempts.

Durant's gold medal in Paris marks his fourth, making him the most decorated player in Olympics men's basketball history. LeBron James also adds to his Olympic legacy, earning his fourth medal, including three golds and one bronze.

For the host country, Victor Wembanyama led all scorers with 26 points and grabbed seven rebounds. Guerschon Yabusele followed with 20 points, while Nando De Colo added 12. Nicolas Batum contributed eight rebounds in a strong showing for France.

This victory further solidifies Team USA's dominance in Olympic basketball, continuing their streak of gold medals that dates back to the 2008 Beijing Olympics.