CBS 13 SPORTS: A look ahead to Arizona Western Volleyball’s season
We show you how the Lady Mats are feeling ahead of their upcoming season, and we talk to Yuma Catholic's Darryl Coleman about his choice for his college team
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A full preview of the Arizona Western Volleyball team as they look to make it into the national tournament at the end of the year, and how Yuma Catholic football's Darryl Coleman is feeling after announcing where he'll take his talents to after high school.