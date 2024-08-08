CBS 13 SPORTS: A look ahead to Arizona Western Volleyball’s season

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A full preview of the Arizona Western Volleyball team as they look to make it into the national tournament at the end of the year, and how Yuma Catholic football's Darryl Coleman is feeling after announcing where he'll take his talents to after high school.

