Arizona Western College focuses on team chemistry in soccer scrimmage

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Arizona Western College (AWC) held a soccer scrimmage Saturday, providing a valuable opportunity for the team to experiment with different lineups and strengthen their on-field chemistry.

Head Coach Kenny Dale and sophomore Peter Yaro shared their excitement about the progress and potential of the team.

Coach Dale emphasized the importance of evaluating player combinations and team dynamics during the scrimmage. "The biggest priority right now is player combinations. We're going to see who plays well with other players," he said.

This approach aims to identify the most effective partnerships on the field, ensuring the team functions as a cohesive unit.

Sophomore Peter Yaro also expressed optimism about the team's development. "This year, I feel something special with the guys. We connect more, we're more respectful," Yaro shared. His comments highlight the positive team environment and the strong bonds forming among the players.

As the season approaches, Arizona Western College is focused on building a competitive and united squad.

The scrimmage was a crucial step in this process, allowing the coaching staff to assess player performance and chemistry in a game-like setting.

With a renewed sense of connection and respect among the players, the team is poised for a promising season ahead.