Cardinals’ Ojulari Out for Season, Collins Gets Extension

GLENDALE, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY)-The Arizona Cardinals faced mixed fortunes as they announced two significant updates concerning their linebacker corps.

Firstly, linebacker BJ Ojulari will miss the remainder of the season due to a torn ACL sustained in Friday's practice. Head coach Jonathan Gannon confirmed that Ojulari will undergo surgery. The injury occurred during a routine practice move and required Ojulari to be helped off the field by staff members. This is a significant setback for the second-year linebacker, who had been progressing well and was on track to secure a starting position.

Ojulari, a second-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, had recently begun receiving first-team reps and was anticipated to play a critical role in the Cardinals' defense. His absence will necessitate adjustments in the linebacker lineup, with Dennis Gardeck, Victor Dimukeje, Cam Thomas, Jesse Luketa, and rookies Darius Robinson and Xavier Thomas among those who may step up. The Cardinals will explore various options to fill the gap left by Ojulari's injury.

In other news, the Cardinals have secured linebacker Zaven Collins with a two-year contract extension worth $14 million, including $11.25 million in guarantees. This extension will keep Collins with the team through the 2026 season. Collins, a first-round pick in 2021, did not have his fifth-year option picked up, making this extension particularly noteworthy.

Collins has been a versatile and impactful player for the Cardinals, transitioning from inside to outside linebacker last season. In his first season at outside linebacker, Collins played in all 17 games, recording 41 tackles, 3.5 sacks, one interception, and one fumble recovery.

General manager Monti Ossenfort had been working on Collins' extension for some time, and the agreement highlights the organization's commitment to maintaining a strong defensive lineup. As the Cardinals navigate the challenges of Ojulari's injury and the positive development of Collins' extension, they will look to other players to step up and fill the void left in the linebacker position.