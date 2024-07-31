Defensive line coach Tony Mitchell passes away at the age of 51

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Residence Hall Director and defensive line coach Tony Mitchell has passed away, according to a statement from Arizona Western College (AWC).

AWC says Mitchell did Monday, July 29 at the age of 51.

He was a leader, taking on roles as coach, director and educator. AWC writes he was a Hall Director for 14 years, as well as a defensive line coach for the Matadors' football program for 11 seasons.

Mitchell had a passion for history, pursuing a master's degree in U.S. History from the American Public University.

Jerry Dominguez, Tony Mitchell, Tom Minnick

He spend the remainder of his career at Yuma Catholic High School, according to AWC.

"Tony’s smile and warm presence were felt by everyone he encountered, and his impact on our community will forever be remembered. We will share information about services for Tony when they are made available. Our hearts are with Tony's mother, extended family, and his friends and colleagues here and at YC. Tony will always remain part of the Matador family," expressed AWC Associate Athletic Director Michael Broskowski.