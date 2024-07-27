Team USA Wins First Gold Medal at Paris Olympics in Men’s 4x100m Freestyle Relay

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - In a spectacular display of speed and teamwork, the United States earned its first gold medal of the Paris Olympics with a resounding win in the men’s 4x100m freestyle swimming relay on Friday.

The American team, composed of Jack Alexy, Hunter Armstrong, Caeleb Dressel, and Chris Guiliano, secured the gold with a time of 3:09.28.

Team USA finished 1.07 seconds ahead of the silver medal-winning Australian team, which posted a time of 3:10.35. Italy took home the bronze with a time of 3:10.70.

This victory marks the United States' third consecutive gold medal in the men’s 4x100m freestyle relay, showcasing their dominance in this event. It also adds an eleventh gold to the U.S. trophy cabinet for this event, with the team having won gold in 10 of the last 13 Olympics.

Caeleb Dressel’s performance was particularly noteworthy. This gold medal brings his career total to eight Olympic golds. With one more gold, Dressel will tie Mark Spitz for the second most career golds in swimming. Two more golds will place him alongside Michael Phelps as the only Olympians in any sport to win at least 10 career gold medals.

The men’s 4x100m freestyle relay has been a highlight of the U.S. swimming team’s performance at the Olympics, and this year’s victory continues the tradition of excellence. The team’s blend of veteran experience and youthful energy proved unbeatable in the pool, securing a memorable win for Team USA.

As the Paris Olympics continue, all eyes will be on Dressel and his teammates to see if they can add more gold medals to their impressive haul. For now, the United States celebrates a triumphant start with its first gold medal in Paris, set against the backdrop of a thrilling swimming relay.