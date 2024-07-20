Team USA women’s basketball is using WNBA All-Star game to prep for Olympics

Before going for their eighth straight gold medal, the Americans used the talent level of the All-Stars to get ready for the summer games

PHOENIX, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Following a 117-109 loss to the WNBA All-Stars, Team USA women's basketball is working to get ready for Paris.

Saturday's WNBA All-Star game was highly anticipated, but also one that was important for Team USA's preparation before the upcoming Olympic games.

The Americans will be looking to win gold for the eighth straight time at the summer games.

USA head coach, Cheryl Reeve, knows getting a chance to play a team with the talent level of the All-Stars will be a massive help for her squad.

"We are looking for an understanding of how we want to play, we are looking for lineups, we are looking for coaches understanding players, and how to bring out the best in them," Reeve said.

All-Star head coach, and first-ever Phoenix Mercury coach Cheryl Miller, was back leading at the same arena she did over 20 years ago.

Ahead of the game, Miller said her team was ready for the matchup.

"They want to win, fun is winning and that's the general consensus, we're gonna put the best product out there," Miller said.

Stand-out rookie, Caitlin Clark, while also wanting to be competitive, understands what Saturday's game means for the Olympic team.

"We want to help them get better and get prepared for Paris," Clark said.

Hometown favorite and 11-time all-star Diana Taurasi of the Phoenix Mercury will be competing in a record-sixth Olympic games.

Taurasi knows how much the prep means, but is also taking things one day at a time.

"I think we're looking at it as preparation for what's to come in Paris, I mean personally, I know that the end is way closer than the beginning so I just try to enjoy every single moment," Taurasi said.