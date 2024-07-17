Imperial soccer player Paulo Lizarde gearing up for first year in England with Macclesfield FC

The former Tiger has already spent time this summer with his future team, and is already liking the overseas lifestyle

IMPERIAL, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Former Imperial soccer player Paulo Lizarde is having a different summer than most high school graduates.

Shortly after receiving his diploma, Lizarde took off to Macclesfield, England to begin his summer training with Macclesfield FC.

"Honestly I've grown so much, I feel like personally my confidence has skyrocketed, I'm just enjoying it as much as I can," Lizarde said.

Back home for a short break before heading back to start the school year in September, Lizarde spoke to KYMA about his experience so far.

When he returns to England, Lizarde will also continue his training with the club, thanks to a partnership between the team and school.

He earned the opportunity he earned after being scouted in a Las Vegas tournament in 2022.

Lizarde is currently spending time back home in the valley, saying his time at the team's summer camp was an invaluable experience.

"I'm out there training with licensed, professional coaches, and just getting the best out of them," Lizarde said.

Lizarde wasn't the only player from Imperial County with a chance to play in the United Kingdom in June.

Two of his Imperial teammates, juniors Enrique Guerra and Lucas Mora, along with a former Southwest player, Aiden Salazar, also got to attend the summer camp.

Lizarde had vouched for the three players to come, getting them an opportunity as well, with Salazar also attending the school with him in September.

"They just enjoyed it, the coaches, I introduced them to them, and the players, and they all got along really well, they even improved a lot, I've noticed," Lizarde said.

Lizarde hopes that eventually, Imperial County can be a pipeline of talent for his club.

"I truly believe there is so much talent here in this valley, and the players aren't able to get out there to show the world, hopefully I'll be able to see more people from out there in the valley with me," Lizarde said.