CBS 13 SPORTS: Local and regional baseball stars moving to different diamonds

July 15, 2024 9:32 PM
Baseball players from Arizona Western, GCU, and the U of A all moving up to different levels on the diamond, and a local flag football star wins big

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Six Arizona Western baseball stars announce where they'll be taking their talents to next, two Arizona college baseball players get drafted to Major League Baseball, and a look at a video game over a decade in the making, all in Monday's sportscast.

Luis Lopez

Luis Lopez covers sports and weather for KYMA.

You can contact him at luis.lopez@kecytv.com

