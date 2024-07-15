CBS 13 SPORTS: Local and regional baseball stars moving to different diamonds

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Six Arizona Western baseball stars announce where they'll be taking their talents to next, two Arizona college baseball players get drafted to Major League Baseball, and a look at a video game over a decade in the making, all in Monday's sportscast.

You can contact him at luis.lopez@kecytv.com

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.