CBS 13 SPORTS: Local flag football player makes select camp in Los Angeles

today at 9:21 PM
Published 11:18 PM

A 12-year-old from Yuma earns a spot in a select flag football camp featuring players from across the country, and a look at how Yuma area high school baseball players will get some recognition from the Diamondbacks

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - We show you a local Yuma girl who earned a spot in an exclusive flag football camp out in Los Angeles, and how high school baseball players from Yuma will get to share the field with Major League players, all in Friday's sportscast.

Luis Lopez

Luis Lopez covers sports and weather for KYMA.

You can contact him at luis.lopez@kecytv.com

