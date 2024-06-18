Skip to Content
Sports

Boston Celtics wins 2024 NBA Championship

By ,
today at 5:49 AM
Published 6:12 AM

BOSTON (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - The Boston Celtics defeated the Dallas Mavericks on Monday to win the 2024 NBA title.

The Celtics won the championship in five games with a score of 106 to 88 against the Mavericks at TD Garden Arena in Boston.

Jayson Tatum led the Celtics with 31 points, 11 assists and 8 rebounds while Jaylen Brown, named NBA Finals MVP, added 21 points and 8 rebounds.

Monday night's win marked the team's 18th championship, breaking a tie with the Los Angeles Lakers for the most in league history.

This is Boston's first title since 2008, when it beat the Lakers in six games.

Article Topic Follows: Sports

Jump to comments ↓

NBC News

Author Profile Photo

Dillon Fuhrman

If you have any story ideas, reach out to him at dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content