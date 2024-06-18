Boston Celtics wins 2024 NBA Championship

BOSTON (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - The Boston Celtics defeated the Dallas Mavericks on Monday to win the 2024 NBA title.

The Celtics won the championship in five games with a score of 106 to 88 against the Mavericks at TD Garden Arena in Boston.

Jayson Tatum led the Celtics with 31 points, 11 assists and 8 rebounds while Jaylen Brown, named NBA Finals MVP, added 21 points and 8 rebounds.

Monday night's win marked the team's 18th championship, breaking a tie with the Los Angeles Lakers for the most in league history.

This is Boston's first title since 2008, when it beat the Lakers in six games.