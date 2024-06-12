Four-star Central edge Jared Martin commits to TCU

Announcing the move on X, the Spartans standout reveals he'll be taking his talents to a power five conference

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - After receiving a total of 12 division one offers, Central Spartans edge rusher Jared Martin has committed to TCU.

Announcing the move via X on Wednesday, Martin joins a 2025 recruiting class for the Horned Frogs currently ranked 13th in the nation with 247 Sports.

https://twitter.com/jlmartin_22/status/1800936115089834361

The move also comes following his first official visit to TCU.

Martin's best season so far has come in his sophomore year, when he recorded 15 sacks, 13 quarterback hurries, one fumble recovery and one forced fumble.