Skip to Content
Sports

Four-star Central edge Jared Martin commits to TCU

KYMA
By
today at 7:23 PM
Published 7:25 PM

Announcing the move on X, the Spartans standout reveals he'll be taking his talents to a power five conference

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - After receiving a total of 12 division one offers, Central Spartans edge rusher Jared Martin has committed to TCU.

Announcing the move via X on Wednesday, Martin joins a 2025 recruiting class for the Horned Frogs currently ranked 13th in the nation with 247 Sports.

https://twitter.com/jlmartin_22/status/1800936115089834361

The move also comes following his first official visit to TCU.

Martin's best season so far has come in his sophomore year, when he recorded 15 sacks, 13 quarterback hurries, one fumble recovery and one forced fumble.

Article Topic Follows: Sports

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Luis Lopez

Luis Lopez covers sports and weather for KYMA.

You can contact him at luis.lopez@kecytv.com

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content