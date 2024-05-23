Skip to Content
CBS 13 SPORTS: Imperial baseball punches ticket into San Diego Section final

May 23, 2024 9:39 PM
The Tigers play for a chance to claim a Division IV title, two former Yuma Catholic football standouts host a football camp, and a new era for Arizona State athletics

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Imperial baseball takes down Monte Vista en route to a San Diego Section final appearance, two Shamrocks legends announce how they'll be helping local football players in Yuma, and Arizona State hires a new athletic director, all in Thursday's sportscast.

