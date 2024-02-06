Super Bowl LVIII coverage

Tuesday, February 6

Our Sports team, Luis Lopez and Chas Messman, hosted a livestream on their Super Bowl LVIII experience in Las Vegas.

Monday, February 5

LAS VEGAS (KYMA, KECY) - Super Bowl LVIII week kicked off with Opening Night Fueled By Gatorade Monday night at Allegiant Stadium.

Players from both the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers were on hand to answer questions from the media.

Over 20,000 fans showed up to this event.

There were performances from the Blue Man Group, and celebrities were scattered around the field.

The Kansas City Chiefs are in search of their third Super Bowl in their Patrick Mahomes era and second consecutive title.

While the San Francisco 49ers are looking to avenge a Super Bowl loss to Kansas City four years ago.

KYMA Sports spoke with Travis Kelce and Nick Bolton from the Kansas City Chiefs about this year's showdown.

"I'm driven by challenges in life. And I've no bigger one than coming up to Sunday guess this defense I got a lot of respect for the guys over there. I've been fortunate enough to know this team for a few years now. And you know, they're they're back in the Superbowl for reasons because the leaders that they have in the US the accountability they have and right now they're playing some damn good football, and it's gonna be our biggest challenge and I'm excited about that," expressed Travis Kelce, Tight End for the Kansas City Chiefs.

"Yeah, we're gonna try to keep our rush there when we can. We saw last week especially when he needed it. I was able to use his leg as a template and I'll just pick a few times first downfall so we're gonna have our D line class that man has ever watched his message in front of the quarterback. I tried to press a pocket that we can man and become so committed to Well, again, all this is easier said than done," said Nick Bolton, Linebacker for the Kansas City Chiefs.