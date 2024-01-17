Gila Ridge girls basketball wins fourth consecutive game, beats Kofa 44-34

The Hawks keep up their winning ways by taking down a Yuma County rival on the road

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Gila Ridge girls basketball (10-2) defeated Kofa (7-8) 44-34 on the road on Wednesday night.

The Hawks initially struggled in the first half, being down by five at one point in the second quarter.

Even the second half ended up close, with the Lady Kings taking a one-point lead with five minutes left in the game.

Eventually though, it would be Gila Ridge pulling away to earn their fourth straight win.

As of Wednesday, the Hawks were ranked 17th in the AIA 6A division rankings, putting them in good position to qualify for a playoff spot.

Gila Ridge will look to strengthen their case when they play San Pasqual on Monday Jan 22.