Gila Ridge boys hoops gets second consecutive win, beats San Luis 73-49

After their first home win of the year on Thursday, the Hawks didn't wait long to get their second, blowing out San Luis at the Hawks Nest

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Gila Ridge boys basketball (6-14) defeated San Luis (2-8) 73-49 at home on Friday night.

The first half was a bit closer for both squads, as the Sidewinders only found themselves down eight at halftime.

San Luis would even only be down 10 going into the fourth, but Gila Ridge would hold the Sidewinders to seven points in the final frame.

That defensive effort would be enough to propel Gila Ridge to the win.

The Hawks with a chance to get their third straight win when they head on the road to face North Canyon on Friday Jan 26.