Yuma girls hoops continues impressive start, beats Kofa to get to 4-1

The Lady Criminals pulled away in the second half to take down their crosstown rival at home

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Yuma girls basketball (4-1) continued what's been a great start to the year, as they beat Kofa (1-4) with a big 56-35 win at home on Tuesday night.

Things remained close to start, with the Lady Kings only down by four points at the end of the first quarter.

However, Yuma would go on to pull away in the second half to win by their largest margin of victory so far this season.

The next stop for the Lady Crims will be an appearance in the Vista Grande Girl's Basketball Classic.

Yuma is set to play two games on Dec 19, first against Casa Grande and second against Poston Butte.