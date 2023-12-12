Skip to Content
Sports

Yuma girls hoops continues impressive start, beats Kofa to get to 4-1

By
December 12, 2023 9:07 PM
Published 9:39 PM

The Lady Criminals pulled away in the second half to take down their crosstown rival at home

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Yuma girls basketball (4-1) continued what's been a great start to the year, as they beat Kofa (1-4) with a big 56-35 win at home on Tuesday night.

Things remained close to start, with the Lady Kings only down by four points at the end of the first quarter.

However, Yuma would go on to pull away in the second half to win by their largest margin of victory so far this season.

The next stop for the Lady Crims will be an appearance in the Vista Grande Girl's Basketball Classic.

Yuma is set to play two games on Dec 19, first against Casa Grande and second against Poston Butte.

Article Topic Follows: Sports

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Luis Lopez

Luis Lopez covers sports and weather for KYMA.

You can contact him at luis.lopez@kecytv.com

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content