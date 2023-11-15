Blake Snell wins CY Young

Blake Snell named the National League CY Young winner after brilliant season with the San Diego Padres

SAN DIEGO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Blake Snell has won the 2023 National League CY Young Award.

Snell started 32 games for the San Diego Padres this season going 14-9. He finished with an MLB leading ERA of 2.25. Snell struck out 234 batters and only had a 1.19 WHIP.

This is the second time Snell has won the award. Snell won the AL CY Young in 2018 as a member of the Tampa Bay Rays.

Snell is now a free agent, but according to reports from Jon Heyman the Padres are in the mix for his long-term signature.