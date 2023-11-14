Padres Owner Peter Seidler Passes Away

San Diego Padres owner and chairman Peter Seidler passed away Tuesday at 63.

“The Padres organization mourns the passing of our beloved Chairman and owner, Peter Seidler,” said Padres CEO Erik Greupner. “Today, our love and prayers encircle Peter’s family as they grieve the loss of an extraordinary husband, father, son, brother, uncle, and friend. Peter was a kind and generous man who was devoted to his wife, children, and extended family. He also consistently exhibited heartfelt compassion for others, especially those less fortunate. His impact on the city of San Diego and the baseball world will be felt for generations. His generous spirit is now firmly embedded in the fabric of the Padres. Although he was our Chairman and owner, Peter was at his core a Padres fan. He will be dearly missed.”

The Padres did not disclose the cause of death. According to the San Diego Union-Tribune, Seidler had been battling an illness, and the family has requested the cause of death remain private at this time. Previously, Seidler was a two-time cancer survivor.

Seidler was the grandson of former Brooklyn and Los Angeles Dodgers owner Walter O'Malley and nephew of Peter O'Malley.

In 2012 Seidler and San Diego businessman Ron Fowler formed a group that purchased the Padres. Seidler had served as the executive chairman of the club since 2020.

Seidler saw the Padres break a 14-year playoff drought in 2020. The Padres brought in numerous stars such as Manny Machado and Fernando Tatis Jr. that has helped the team rise to national prominence. Also under his tenure, Seidler became a philanthropic leader in the San Diego community.

“Peter grew up in a baseball family, and his love of the game was evident throughout his life,” Major League Baseball commissioner Rob Manfred said in a statement. “He was passionate about owning the Padres and bringing the fans of San Diego a team in which they could always take pride. Peter made sure the Padres were part of community solutions in San Diego, particularly with the homeless community. He was an enthusiastic supporter of using the Padres and Major League Baseball to bring people together and help others.”

The Padres are opening the Home Plate at Petco Park for those who wish to pay their respects starting this afternoon.