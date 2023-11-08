Suns beat Bulls in overtime in Beal’s debut

Beal scores 13 in his Suns debut, as Phoenix wins in an overtime thriller against Chicago.

CHICAGO (KYMA, KECY) - Jusuf Nurkic scored with 7.3 seconds remaining in overtime to lead the Phoenix Suns to a 116-115 victory over the Chicago Bulls at the United Center on Wednesday.

Phoenix moves to 4-4. Chicago falls to 3-6.

In the fourth quarter, DeMar DeRozan scored a driving layup with 15.1 seconds left to tie the game at 107 and send the game to overtime. With 7.3 seconds left in overtime, Jusuf Nurkic scored on a one-two with Kevin Durant to give the Suns the 116-115 lead. DeRozan missed a mid-range jumper on the following possession, as Phoenix held on to win.

Bradley Beal played 24 minutes in his first regular season game for the Suns, after being traded to Phoenix from the Washington Wizards.

For Phoenix, Grayson Allen scored 26 points and had nine rebounds.

Durant scored 25 with six rebounds and nine assists.

Beal scored 13 and shot 3-6 from three point range.

For Chicago, Nikola Vucevic scored 26 and had 6 rebounds.

On Friday, the Suns will host LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers. Next week, the Bulls will host the Detroit Pistons.