Skip to Content
Sports

Central softball’s Danica Acosta signs letter of intent to play for Brigham Young University

Xavier Banuelos
By
November 8, 2023 11:34 PM
Published 11:35 PM

The Spartan Senior has been one of the best players in program history, and she'll now continue her academic and athletic career in Provo, Utah - 13 On Your Side's Luis Lopez reports

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Another local athlete committed to the next level on Wednesday.

Central softball's Danica Acosta signed her letter of intent to play for Brigham Young University. 

The event was commemorated with a ceremony at Central Union High School on Wednesday morning.

Last season, Acosta hit .400 for the spartans with 2 home runs and 12 stolen bases. 

She'll continue that career for her final season with the Spartans in the spring.

Article Topic Follows: Sports

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Luis Lopez

Luis Lopez covers sports and weather for KYMA.

You can contact him at luis.lopez@kecytv.com

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content