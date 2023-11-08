Central softball’s Danica Acosta signs letter of intent to play for Brigham Young University
The Spartan Senior has been one of the best players in program history, and she'll now continue her academic and athletic career in Provo, Utah - 13 On Your Side's Luis Lopez reports
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Another local athlete committed to the next level on Wednesday.
Central softball's Danica Acosta signed her letter of intent to play for Brigham Young University.
The event was commemorated with a ceremony at Central Union High School on Wednesday morning.
Last season, Acosta hit .400 for the spartans with 2 home runs and 12 stolen bases.
She'll continue that career for her final season with the Spartans in the spring.