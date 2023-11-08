Central softball’s Danica Acosta signs letter of intent to play for Brigham Young University

She'll continue that career for her final season with the Spartans in the spring.

Last season, Acosta hit .400 for the spartans with 2 home runs and 12 stolen bases.

The event was commemorated with a ceremony at Central Union High School on Wednesday morning.

Central softball's Danica Acosta signed her letter of intent to play for Brigham Young University.

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Another local athlete committed to the next level on Wednesday.

