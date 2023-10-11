The Arizona Diamondbacks sweep the LA Dodgers advance to the NLCS

The Diamondbacks complete the NLDS series sweep over the Dodgers at home.

PHOENIX, Ariz (KYMA,KECY) - The Arizona Diamondbacks completed the NLDS three-game series sweep with a 4-2 victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers at Chase Field on Wednesday night.

Arizona wins the series and will advance to the National League Championship Series for the first time since 2007. Los Angeles, who finished 16 games ahead of Arizona in the regular season, are eliminated from the postseason.

In the third inning, the Dbacks hit four home runs off of Lance Lynn to take a 4-0 lead. Geraldo Perdomo, Ketel Marte, Christian Walker, and Gabriel Moreno all went yard in the inning. This is the first time a team has ever hit four homers in one inning in postseason history. The Dodgers scored two runs in the seventh, but the Dbacks locked it down after to take the 4-2 win.

Arizona's starter, Brandon Pfaadt, pitched 4.1 innings striking out two. Joe Mantiply got credited the win, striking out one in his 1.1 innings of work. Paul Sewald got the save striking out one in the ninth.

For Los Angeles, Lynn pitched 2.2 innings and gave up all four home runs.

The Diamondbacks will face the winner of the series between the Philadelphia Phillies and the Atlanta Braves. Philadelphia leads the series 2-1 and Game 4 is tomorrow evening.