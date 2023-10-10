Brawley flag football keeps winning ways up, defeats Holtville at Birger Field

The Wildcats offense came out firing on all cylinders and it led to another very big win in a season full of them for Brawley - 13 On Your Side's Luis Lopez reports

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Brawley flag football (11-3) defeated Holtville (0-13) 32-0 at Birger Field on Monday night.

The Wildcats' offense came out to play immediately, scoring a touchdown on their opening drive thanks to a big touchdown catch from sophomore Jacey Reeves.

Then, two touchdowns from senior Maliyah Jackson would blow the game wide open for Brawley, sending them to halftime with a 18-0 lead.

Brawley has now won 10 of their last 11 games.

The Wildcats will next be in action on Thursday Oct 12 when they head on the road to take on Southwest.

Holtville meanwhile will still be in search of their next win, their next game will also be on Oct 12 when they welcome in Central.