Antelope volleyball remains dominant, beats Mayer at home in straight sets

It's the Rams third win in their past four matches, as Antelope continues to win heading towards their final stretch of the regular season - 13 On Your Side's Luis Lopez

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - As Antelope volleyball (8-5) approaches the final stretch of the regular season, the Rams are hoping to put up as many wins as possible to close out the year.

Wednesday's home match proved to be an easy chance to do just that, as Antelope took down Mayer (1-12) in straight sets.

Things started off slightly shaky for the Rams, as a foul and an out of bounds serve put them down 2-1 early.

However, Antelope quickly got things going, as they would eventually win the first set 25-5.

Just four games remain in the regular season for the Rams, their next match will come against North Valley Christian Academy on Monday Oct 16.