Gila Ridge girls volleyball sweeps Yuma on the road

Gila Ridge wins their third straight match, as the Hawks take down Yuma on Wednesday.

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Cadynce LaRose led the Gila Ridge Hawks to a 3-0 victory over the Yuma Criminals at Bob McLendon Court on Wednesday.

Gila Ridge moves to 5-8 (2-0 region). Yuma drops to 0-9 (0-5).

Gila Ridge took the first two sets at 25-15 each. In the third set, LaRose had 15 serves in a row for the Hawks, as they would complete the sweep 25-5.

This is the third straight win for the the Hawks. They have not lost a single set in the three matches.

Next week, Gila Ridge is on the road at Maricopa. Yuma will play at Cibola.