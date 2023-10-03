Tigers volleyball comes out on top in crucial Imperial Valley League matchup over Brawley, two teams raise over $6,000 for cancer patients in the process

Imperial couldn't have picked a better time for a big performance, as they took down the Wildcats in straight sets to sit along atop the IVL standings - 13 On Your Side's Luis Lopez reports

BRAWLEY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - In what was perhaps the most anticipated volleyball matchup of the season in the Imperial Valley, the Imperial Tigers (16-10), beat Brawley (20-12) in straight sets on Wednesday night at the Bob Farrell Athletic Complex.

It was a tight first set, as the Tigers were able to pull away from a 19-19 tie to win 25-22.

Imperial would go on to take the next two sets to take the match.

In addition to the match, Brawley and Imperial came together for something bigger than the game.

Both the Tigers and Wildcats programs sold pink shirts with the phrase "For us, it's a game, for them it's a battle," with proceeds going to two leukemia patients and their families.

In a pregame ceremony, it was announced that over 550 shirts were sold, raising over $3,000 for each family.

The Tigers will next be in action on Oct 5, when they head on the road to face Calexico.

Brawley's next opponent will also be Calexico, but for a home match on Oct 10.