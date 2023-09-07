CBS 13 SPORTS: Historic night for Somerton High, Antelope volleyball stays perfect, Southwest and Vincent Memorial hit the gridiron

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Somerton High School gets their first taste of football action at home as the Toros play in front of a packed house, Antelope volleyball continues what's been a great start to their season, and Vincent Memorial takes on Southwest for Thursday night action in the Imperial Valley.

