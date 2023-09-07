Skip to Content
CBS 13 SPORTS: Historic night for Somerton High, Antelope volleyball stays perfect, Southwest and Vincent Memorial hit the gridiron

By
September 7, 2023 9:37 PM
Published 11:48 PM

Toros football plays at home for the first time in program history, more gridiron action out in El Centro, and Lady Rams volleyball continues their unbeaten start to the year, all in Thursday's sportscast

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Somerton High School gets their first taste of football action at home as the Toros play in front of a packed house, Antelope volleyball continues what's been a great start to their season, and Vincent Memorial takes on Southwest for Thursday night action in the Imperial Valley.

