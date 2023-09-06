Skip to Content
Sports

CBS 13 SPORTS: Antelope volleyball continues perfect season over Yuma, Gila Ridge drops one at home, AWC earns a win at The House

By
September 6, 2023 9:09 PM
Published 10:46 PM

Plenty of volleyball action throughout the Yuma area, including the Antelope rams who were hoping to keep their undefeated start to the year alive, that and more in Wednesday's sportscast

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A busy night on the hardwood throughout the Desert Southwest, including one local matchup featuring a 2-0 Lady Rams squad looking for another win over a Yuma team searching for its first win. Also, Gila Ridge and Arizona Western hit the court, all in Wednesday's sportscast.

Article Topic Follows: Sports

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Luis Lopez

Luis Lopez covers sports and weather for KYMA.

You can contact him at luis.lopez@kecytv.com

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content