CBS 13 SPORTS: Antelope volleyball continues perfect season over Yuma, Gila Ridge drops one at home, AWC earns a win at The House

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A busy night on the hardwood throughout the Desert Southwest, including one local matchup featuring a 2-0 Lady Rams squad looking for another win over a Yuma team searching for its first win. Also, Gila Ridge and Arizona Western hit the court, all in Wednesday's sportscast.

