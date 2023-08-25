CBS 13 SPORTS: 2023 Brawley football preview, Thursday night lights action on the gridiron, two local volleyball programs meet in El Centro

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - We take a look ahead to the Brawley Wildcats upcoming football season, meanwhile other local football programs in the Imperial Valley meet for Thursday night lights, and two volleyball programs in the Desert Southwest meet for an early season matchup, all in Thursday's sportscast.

