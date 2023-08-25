Skip to Content
Sports

CBS 13 SPORTS: 2023 Brawley football preview, Thursday night lights action on the gridiron, two local volleyball programs meet in El Centro

By
Published 1:32 AM

A loaded day of sports in the Desert Southwest as local football teams hit the gridiron a day early, and local volleyball teams meet for an early season matchup, all in Thursday's sportscast

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - We take a look ahead to the Brawley Wildcats upcoming football season, meanwhile other local football programs in the Imperial Valley meet for Thursday night lights, and two volleyball programs in the Desert Southwest meet for an early season matchup, all in Thursday's sportscast.

Article Topic Follows: Sports

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Luis Lopez

Luis Lopez covers sports and weather for KYMA.

You can contact him at luis.lopez@kecytv.com

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content