Varsity Blitz Week 1

By ,
today at 1:17 AM
Published 1:29 AM

Calexico comes away with a tight win over Palo Verde, and Antelope starts their season off with a win as football gets kicked off across the Desert Southwest

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Prep football once again makes its way way back to the Desert Southwest for week one of Varsity Blitz.

Six games are featured in this week's slate, including a rematch of last year's season opener with Calexico and Palo Verde.

Two more local teams see each other in week one as Holtville heads down to Southwest to meet first year head coach Peter Blincoe and the Southwest Eagles.

Calipatria also looks to open their season with a win for the first time since 2017.

Meanwhile Yuma schools kick off as well, with Yuma, Kofa, and Antelope getting week one home games.

Luis Lopez

Luis Lopez covers sports and weather for KYMA.

You can contact him at luis.lopez@kecytv.com

Vanessa Gongora

Vanessa Gongora joined the KYMA team in 2022 and is the anchor/producer for CBS at 4 p.m.

You can contact her with story ideas at vanessa.gongora@kecytv.com

