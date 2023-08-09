Arizona Diamondbacks continue to falter and fall to Dodgers 5-4

The Diamondbacks struggles continued against the Dodgers at Chase Field on Tuesday night.

PHOENIX (KYMA, KECY) - Freddie Freeman had three hits to lead the Los Angeles Dodgers to a 5-4 victory over the Arizona Diamondbacks Tuesday at Chase Field.

Julio Urias got the win for Los Angeles, pitching six scoreless innings and striking out five. Mookie Betts had two hits and drove in two runs.

The Dodgers lead 5-2 going into the bottom of the ninth. Alek Thomas drove in Geraldo Perdomo on an RBI triple. Ketel Marte then drove in Thomas with an RBI single to cut the score to 5-4. This late rally from the Diamondbacks was not enough as the game ended on a double play.

At the all-star break, the Dodgers and Diamondbacks were tied atop the NL West. Since then the Snakes have the worst record in the league and the Dodgers have taken control of the division.

The Dodgers now have a five game lead at the top of the NL West. Despite the slump, the Diamondbacks are still not out of the wild card picture, being two games back.

The two will go at it again tomorrow in the conclusion of this two game series at 6:40 pm.