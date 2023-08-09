Skip to Content
Sports

Arizona Diamondbacks continue to falter and fall to Dodgers 5-4

Gabriel Ponce
By
Published 12:11 AM

The Diamondbacks struggles continued against the Dodgers at Chase Field on Tuesday night.

PHOENIX (KYMA, KECY) - Freddie Freeman had three hits to lead the Los Angeles Dodgers to a 5-4 victory over the Arizona Diamondbacks Tuesday at Chase Field.

Julio Urias got the win for Los Angeles, pitching six scoreless innings and striking out five. Mookie Betts had two hits and drove in two runs.

The Dodgers lead 5-2 going into the bottom of the ninth. Alek Thomas drove in Geraldo Perdomo on an RBI triple. Ketel Marte then drove in Thomas with an RBI single to cut the score to 5-4. This late rally from the Diamondbacks was not enough as the game ended on a double play.

At the all-star break, the Dodgers and Diamondbacks were tied atop the NL West. Since then the Snakes have the worst record in the league and the Dodgers have taken control of the division.

The Dodgers now have a five game lead at the top of the NL West. Despite the slump, the Diamondbacks are still not out of the wild card picture, being two games back.

The two will go at it again tomorrow in the conclusion of this two game series at 6:40 pm.

Article Topic Follows: Sports

Jump to comments ↓

Chas Messman

Chas Messman joined KYMA in July 2023 as News 11’s Sports Director. If you have any sports story ideas, send them to chas.messman@kecytv.com.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content