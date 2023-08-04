Arizona State and Arizona to join Big 12

Arizona State and Arizona will join the Big 12 starting in 2024.

Arizona State University and the University of Arizona have officially announced that they will join the Big 12 as full members in 2024.

https://twitter.com/RisingSunDevils/status/1687651654823559168

https://twitter.com/AZATHLETICS/status/1687638988079734789

The Big 12 unanimously voted to approve the two schools along with Utah, bringing their conference to 16 members for 2024.



"We are excited for this new chapter, a move that is necessary to remain competitive in top-tier Division 1 athletics," said ASU President Michael Crow. "We are joining a premier athletic conference and bringing with us programs on the rise, our rich traditions and history, and the metro Phoenix media market. We're in a good spot, and we are pleased to be with UArizona and Utah in the move."

Today was a complete doomsday for the once great Pac-12, who also lost Oregon and Washington to the Big Ten.

That makes it four schools leaving for the Big 12 (Arizona State, Utah, Colorado, and Arizona) and four to the Big Ten (USC, Oregon, Washington, and UCLA).

This leaves only four schools left in a conference that has been around since 1959. There have been reports that the remaining institutions are exploring other conferences and also a possible merger with the Mountain West.

This 2023 football season could be the last time we see some great west coast rivalries, so make sure to enjoy them.