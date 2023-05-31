Former Gila Ridge boys hoops star Jamison Kay returns home to announce commitment to St. Edward’s

After dominating on the court as a Hawk, then as an Aztec at Pima, Jamison Kay will now be taking his talents to a Division II school in Austin, Texas - 13 On Your Side's Luis Lopez reports

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - After a career which saw him become the first 1,000 point scorer in Gila Ridge boys basketball history, Jamison Kay will now look to dominate in the Lone Star State.

On Tuesday, Pima Community College guard Jamison Kay signed his letter of intent to play for St. Edward's, a Division II program in Austin, Texas.

"I liked the school a lot, the campus was nice, I liked the coaching staff, on my visit it was just a fun city," Kay said.

After redshirting in his freshman year at Pima, Kay broke out last season with the Aztecs.

He averaged just over eight points a game while shooting 46.2 percent from the field.

Kay also put in work on the glass, averaging over four rebounds a game.

His successful Pima career comes after he left Gila Ridge as one of the best players in Hawks history.

Kay averaged 14 points per game while also earning player of the year honors in the 2018-19 season.

His former head coach at Gila Ridge, Joe Daily, says he quickly knew what talent he had on his hands when he met Kay.

"I knew Jamison was special when he first set foot on this campus, he's one of the best to ever put on a uniform here at Gila Ridge," Daily said.

Kay is currently a business major, and hopes to one day work for a start-up company in Austin.