CBS 13 SPORTS: CIF state playoffs kick-off, Gila Ridge hoops product commits to Division II school

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The CIF state tournaments begin for baseball and softball teams in the Imperial Valley, and a former Gila Ridge boys basketball stand-out announces the next step in his career, all in Tuesday's sportscast.

You can contact him at luis.lopez@kecytv.com

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.