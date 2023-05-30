CBS 13 SPORTS: CIF state playoffs kick-off, Gila Ridge hoops product commits to Division II school
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The CIF state tournaments begin for baseball and softball teams in the Imperial Valley, and a former Gila Ridge boys basketball stand-out announces the next step in his career, all in Tuesday's sportscast.