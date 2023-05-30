Skip to Content
CBS 13 SPORTS: CIF state playoffs kick-off, Gila Ridge hoops product commits to Division II school

today at 11:47 PM
Published 11:53 PM

Three Imperial Valley league teams start their quests towards a state title, and a former Hawks boys basketball star takes his talents to the next level, all in Tuesday's sportscast

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The CIF state tournaments begin for baseball and softball teams in the Imperial Valley, and a former Gila Ridge boys basketball stand-out announces the next step in his career, all in Tuesday's sportscast.

Article Topic Follows: Sports

Luis Lopez

Luis Lopez covers sports and weather for KYMA.

You can contact him at luis.lopez@kecytv.com

