Jose Ortega throws gem as Calexico baseball captures CIF San Diego Section Division IV title

The Bulldogs left their title fate in the hands of a freshman, he didn't disappoint and neither did the offense as Calexico clinches their spot in the state tournament - 13 On Your Side's Luis Lopez reports

SAN DIEGO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - It's not everyday a freshman pitcher finds themselves getting the nod to start in a championship game.

However, Calexico pitcher Jose Ortega became the exception to that rule on Saturday, as the Bulldogs claimed the CIF San Diego Section Division IV championship over the Bishop's Knights.

Despite the pressure, Ortega was fine with head coach Ricky Guzman wanting him on the hill.

"I was really happy you know, he said he was going to have a lot of trust in us and we had to have a lot of trust in him," Ortega said.

Ortega was superb in his performance on Saturday, going 6.1 innings allowing only two runs and striking out six.

Guzman said after the game that Ortega played the game plan out to perfection.

"Once we got a lead I told him, 'hey keep competing, nine against one, use your defense make them swing the bat,'" Guzman said.

It was also Calexico's offense which played a big role in the game.

After answering the Knight's two-run first inning with two runs of their own in the second, the Bulldogs scored three more times in the third thanks to a costly error by Bishop's right fielder Cameron Ouyang helped clear the bases.

Then in the top of the sixth, Calexico would blow things open with a six-run inning to deliver the knockout punch and take a 12-2 lead.

While the Bulldogs amassed 12 hits on the day, seven errors by the Knights also proved to be one of the main reasons Calexico was able to score so much.

"If you give us extra outs, we have a couple guys in our lineup that can swing the bat," Guzman said.

Calexico will now wait to see where and who they're playing in the CIF state tournament.

The brackets will be released on Sunday.