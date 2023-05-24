Gila Ridge girls soccer stand-out Annalyce Romero signs LOI to attend Yavapai College

The Hawks all-time leader in assists will be taking her talents up north to Yavapai, joining San Luis' Paola Carrillo as local players joining the Roughrider squad - 13 On Your Side's Luis Lopez reports

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Gila Ridge girls soccer officially said good bye to one of the best players to ever take the field at Veterans Memorial Stadium.

Senior midfielder Annalyce Romero signed her letter of intent on Tuesday to play for Yavapai College in the fall.

"I went over there to try a camp, I liked the girls, it felt very family oriented, which is something I want," Romero said.

Romero won't be alone when she makes the move either, as another local star, San Luis' Paola Carrillo will also be joining the Roughrider program.

"We do play together in the same position, which I'd love to do, and hopefully be a roommate with her, we both can do great together," Romero said.

Gila Ridge girls soccer head coach Cooper Cox expressed how much Romero meant to the program during the signing.

"When she came in as a freshman, she's someone we noticed right away," Cox said.

Romero certainly made the most of her four years with the Hawks.

She finished her career as the program's all-time leader in assists with 40.

Romero also scored a total of 74 points with Gila Ridge, good for fifth in program history.

"I think it is sad, because I did start here, which I'm really going to miss a lot," Romero said.

While her own personal career with the Hawks may be over, Romero says she's not completely done with Gila Ridge soccer just yet.

"I think it won't be fully closed, because I do have my younger sisters here that play on the team, I'll be able to catch games," Romero said.

Romero's two sisters, Aryanna and Annabella, are both freshmen on the Hawks, so she'll likely be around for at least three more years.