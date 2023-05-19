NBC 11 Sports: Four local teams punch their ticket directly to CIF semifinals, Imperial walks off Central to save season

YUMA, Ariz., (KYMA, KECY) - With championship weekend inching closer each day, Imperial Valley teams took the field once again Friday to take one step closer.

At the end of the day, one local against local matchup would end one team's season in an elimination game while several others had a shot to jump straight to next week in a good position.

All three softball squads (Holtville, Imperial, Palo Verde) punched their ticket to Tuesday - Palo Verde pulling off a second straight upset on the road.

On the baseball side of the diamond, dramatics rang from Imperial as the Tigers came back to score five runs in the bottom of the 7th inning to beat Central - extending their season to fight on Saturday, all while ending the Spartans run.

Meanwhile, both Holtville and Brawley fell at the hands of their respective No. 1 seeds - forcing them to fight for their season on Saturday.

And the only baseball team getting a direct ticket to the semifinals on Tuesday is Calexico - after dropping another 17 runs to beat Monte Vista.

FINAL SCORES:

BASEBALL

Central - 7 Imperial - 8

Brawley - 0 Maranatha Christian - 8

Holtville - 1 Bishop's - 5

Monte Vista - 10 Calexico - 17

SOFTBALL

Palo Verde - 8 Foothills Christian - 2

Escondido Charter - 6 Imperial - 9

Academy of Our Lady of Peace - 0 Holtville - 4