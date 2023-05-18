CBS 13 SPORTS: AWC introduces new Womens Basketball head coach, Cibola’s Hoffmeyer commits to next level, Special Olympics athletes compete against YPD

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Arizona Western introduces their brand new head coach for Women's basketball, Cibola's star athlete Rori Hoffmeyer announces where she will continue her hoops career, and Yuma Special Olympics athletes face-off for a fun night, all in Thursday's sportscast.

You can contact him at luis.lopez@kecytv.com

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.