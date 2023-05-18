Skip to Content
Sports
By
May 18, 2023 11:25 PM
Published 11:40 PM

CBS 13 SPORTS: AWC introduces new Womens Basketball head coach, Cibola’s Hoffmeyer commits to next level, Special Olympics athletes compete against YPD

It's the beginning of a new era for Arizona Western, Cibola's Rori Hoffmeyer makes the next step in her basketball career, and a special night for local Special Olympics athletes, all in Thursday's sportscast

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Arizona Western introduces their brand new head coach for Women's basketball, Cibola's star athlete Rori Hoffmeyer announces where she will continue her hoops career, and Yuma Special Olympics athletes face-off for a fun night, all in Thursday's sportscast.

Article Topic Follows: Sports

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Luis Lopez

Luis Lopez covers sports and weather for KYMA.

You can contact him at luis.lopez@kecytv.com

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content